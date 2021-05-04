Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,145,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.02 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

