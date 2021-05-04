Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective increased by Truist from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $145.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

