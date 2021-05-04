Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Director Tench Coxe Purchases 98,000 Shares

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.