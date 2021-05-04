Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $51.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

