Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Artius Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

