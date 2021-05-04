Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $16.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $18.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $17.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.43. 100,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $222.36.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

