Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Up 20%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) shares were up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 800,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 134,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

