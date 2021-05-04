Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.