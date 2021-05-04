ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ASLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ASLN opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

