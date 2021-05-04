Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 354,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 928,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASPL opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

