Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 105,221 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $5,202,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

MMI opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 22,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $806,070.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,292,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,097,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,550,737.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

