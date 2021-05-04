Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 185,202 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 322.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1,478.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 333,006 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Several research firms have commented on TU. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

