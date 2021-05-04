Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 1,932.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 440,736 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.74% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $195.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

