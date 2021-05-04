Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.72% of DXP Enterprises worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after buying an additional 108,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXPE opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

