AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,715 ($100.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,317.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,572.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

