AstroTools Price Tops $1.59 on Major Exchanges (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $20,272.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AstroTools has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One AstroTools coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AstroTools

AstroTools is a coin. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

Buying and Selling AstroTools

