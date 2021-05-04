ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to $48.00 at CIBC

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACLLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $34.59 on Friday. ATCO has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

