Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AY opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

