Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

