Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 170 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.