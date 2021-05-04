Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 407 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

