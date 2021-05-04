Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.