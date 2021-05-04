Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JWN opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,667 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

