Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.