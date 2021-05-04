Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 410 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEQP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

