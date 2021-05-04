Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Atlassian by 12.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Atlassian by 28.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1,362.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $224.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.07, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.35.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

