AtromG8 (AG8) Price Tops $0.0632

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $88,766.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00066248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00275485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.12 or 0.01168357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.31 or 0.00771576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,964.05 or 1.00113699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

