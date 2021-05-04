Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

