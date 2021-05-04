Avaya (AVYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Avaya to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVYA opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Avaya has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

