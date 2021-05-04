Axos Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE AX opened at $45.74 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

