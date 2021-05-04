AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.87 on Monday. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $416.38 million, a P/E ratio of -328.89 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

