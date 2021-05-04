Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 621 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

