B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 688,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of RILY traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.73%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,430.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.