BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. 71,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

