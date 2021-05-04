Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,417 shares of company stock valued at $34,590,746. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.