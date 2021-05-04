Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.68 and a 200-day moving average of $254.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

