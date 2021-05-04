Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

