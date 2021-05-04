Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

