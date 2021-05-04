Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 291.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 140,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 104,799 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $82,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 608,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $713.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

TRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

