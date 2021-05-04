Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.62.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

