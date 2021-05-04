Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,249.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,200.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

