Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $7,864,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 72,486 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.