Banco Santander, S.A. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Banco Santander in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 36.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

