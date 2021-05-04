Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 381,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 6.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

