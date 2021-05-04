Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAND opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

