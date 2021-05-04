Bangor Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

