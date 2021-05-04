Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.