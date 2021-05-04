Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$111.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$74.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$61.05 and a 52 week high of C$117.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.12.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

