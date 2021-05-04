Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $54.09.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

