Barrington Research Boosts LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $60.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

